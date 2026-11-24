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No one likes spending money to replace something you've already paid for, especially when it feels like you brought it home just yesterday. We live in a world where repairability and long product life cycles aren't really the norm. Especially with high-tech gadgets.

Whether it's a glued-in, worn-out battery that's too expensive to replace, or a company that has abandoned software support, many otherwise perfectly good devices end up in landfills and drain our bank accounts.

But some devices still offer great value for your dollar. If you buy them today, you won't need to fork out for a new one for years, or even over a decade. Sadly, it doesn't seem to be a sign of the times, but we're just happy gadgets like these still exist.