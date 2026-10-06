10 Of The Best E-Readers You Can Buy In 2026

If you commute a lot and want a compact e-reader, check out the Xteink X4 Pro. With a weight of 2.5 ounces and a thickness of just 0.23 inches, the X4 Pro is a great accompaniment for all the long journeys on the bus or subway. The X4 Pro is the first Xteink model to add a touchscreen, which is very responsive. If you prefer using physical buttons instead, then you can always turn it off. The dual-tone front light makes it easy to switch between warm or cool temperature tones, but it lacks an auto mode for its brightness. You can get this e-reader for $99 at the time of writing, which is cheaper than its usual $109.99 price point.

Of course, an advanced e-reader is still a complete waste of money if the reading experience is subpar. The X4 Pro does its best here with a 4.3-inch e-ink panel that maintains readability no matter what your font size may be. Keep in mind that this e-reader's stock firmware is bare-bones and doesn't even support PDF and MOBI formats. Instead, you can use CrossPoint, a popular third-party firmware that is very easy to install and expands the X4 Pro's functionality considerably. Unfortunately, one thing you can't customize is the pogo pin charger, which — puzzlingly enough — replaces the regular USB-C port from the regular X4. On top of this, the e-reader doesn't even ship with a charging cable!