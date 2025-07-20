5 Benefits Of Using An eReader Over A Smartphone Or Tablet

It's no secret that we spend too much time behind screens. Data Reportal's 2023 report suggests a person's daily screen time average is almost seven hours. We don't even blink at concerning statistics like the fact that 31% of American adults are constantly online (via Pew Research). A good chunk of the populace suffers from "computer vision syndrome." Since we're staring into a digital spotlight all day, dry eyes, blurry vision, and headaches are practically normal. Some argue there's no evidence that constant screen time causes long-term damage, while others are concerned we could be in for a gargantuan epidemic of myopia. Whichever is true, one thing is certain: Anything that reduces screen time is good, and an e-reader does that.

Aside from eye soreness, screens affect sleep quality. Experts recommend staying away from any light-emitting electronics (i.e., screens) a couple of hours before you sleep. E-readers let you have your cake and eat it too, so to speak — an electronic device that gives you the benefits without the downsides. Plus, it's wise to establish a wind-down bedtime routine with relaxing activities. Reading before bed is one of the best choices, and an e-reader incentivizes you to stay off your phone.

Don't worry too much about blue light affecting your sleep. Recent research suggests that's a myth; it's actually screen time itself that reduces sleep quality. Many believe that simply enabling night mode on their phones is enough. If you're an avid before-bed phone reader, it may be time to consider a Kindle or a Nook.