How To Turn Any Book Into A PDF Or eBook

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nowadays, many people prefer digital books over their physical copies, and for good reason. Digital books don't take up space in your bag or table, can be conveniently accessed from virtually anywhere, and are searchable, which makes them ideal for referencing later (it can take time to find specific passages in a physical book, but mere seconds on an eBook). Unfortunately, you won't always find a digital copy of the book you need, especially if it was published way before computers. In such cases, you might want to convert that physical book into a PDF or eBook that you can then read on the eBook apps on your iPhone or Android.

There are several ways of doing so. You can use your phone, a traditional flatbed or sheet-fed scanner, or a modern smart book scanner. However, keep in mind that while you can digitize a copyrighted book, it doesn't necessarily mean you can freely distribute it. Make sure to use your digital copy for personal research or archival purposes only.