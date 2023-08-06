The Best eBook Apps On iPhone You Should Have Installed

One of the best eBook apps to have on your iPhone is the iOS native eBook app, Apple Books. Since it's already pre-installed on your device, you won't need to scour the App Store in search of the perfect eBook app—you can just start using it right away. Apple Books comes with three primary features, each found in their own tabs: Reading Now, Library, and Book Store.

Reading Now is where you can track the eBooks you're currently reading and see suggestions for similar books you might like to read next. This is also where you can set your daily reading goal or how much time (in minutes) you'll devote to reading every day. At the start of a new day, a small indicator at the top of the Reading Now tab will show you how far you are from your goal or whether you've already met it. The Library, on the other hand, is just as its name suggests. It's a digital library of all the books you've read and downloaded from the Book Store.

The books are already sorted into different collections like Audiobook, PDF, My Samples, Finished, and Want to Read to make it easier for you to find what you need. Finally, you have the Book Store filled with free and paid books for your perusal. Aside from the books themselves, you can even find Apple User Guides here for different Apple products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch.