Kindle Vs Nook: Which Is The Better E-Reader?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are several different brands of e-readers on the market today, but Kindle and Nook have both been around since the technology first rose to popularity. Both of them are backed by major corporations, and both have managed to remain among the most prolific names in the industry in the years since their inception. Each of these companies offer several different models of e-readers — each equipped with its own unique set of specs and features that make them ideal for different kinds of readers. This can make the prospect of choosing one of the tablets offered by these brands somewhat challenging if you don't know much about the differences that set them apart.

Advertisement

Those who are looking to purchase a Kindle or Nook reading tablet might want to learn a bit more about what each of these companies and their respective products have to offer. You might want to know more about the brands themselves, the newest models that they have on the market, the pros and cons of each, and which of them has the edge in terms of price, library size, and quality. Arming yourself with these details will go a long way toward making an informed decision about which e-reader brand and model is right for you.