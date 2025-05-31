What Happens If You Leave Your iPhone In The Sun Too Long

Since sunlight was introduced as a renewable energy source, solar-powered consumer devices have been popping up in the market. There's the solar flashlight, solar speaker, and solar power bank, which all recharge with the sun's help. If you camp often, one of the most useful camping gadgets is a solar generator, which converts sunlight into usable electricity for your other devices.

However, outside of these sun-dependent gadgets, most electronics aren't made to be exposed to sunlight for that long. Your iPhone is one of them. It can only tolerate up to a certain level of heat before showing signs of underperformance. Unfortunately, there will be times you might accidentally leave your iPhone in the sun too long. Maybe you're using it to play music in the car, but forgot to take it with you after you get to your destination. Or perhaps you're sunbathing at the beach and didn't remember to put the device away before swimming.

So, what exactly happens to your iPhone if it's left under the sun for too long?