Here's What You Need To Do If Your iPhone Starts Overheating

The first step in figuring out the issue is to determine if your phone is actually overheating or not. Based on environmental factors, your phone may sometimes feel warmer to the touch than others. That doesn't always mean that your phone is actually overheating. Overheating is when the phone's temperature stays too high for an extended period of time and can cause both short- and long-term damage. While leaving it in the sun while you're on that beach isn't great, you don't need to panic just yet.

You know that your iPhone is overheating when it's inhibiting your ability to use it. There are some signs to look for, including the screen going dim or black, charging ports no longer working as they previously had, the camera flash no longer working when you take a picture, or a slower performance when loading apps.

Your battery life itself is also a good indicator. If you can normally use your phone for most of the day without recharging it, but suddenly the battery is drained in two hours, that is a sign that your phone might be overheating. It's important to be able to recognize the difference because an iPhone that regularly overheats needs to be repaired. This may mean taking it in to be fixed, but before you take that step there are some at-home fixes you can consider.