It Is Normal For iPhones To Get Hot? And Will It Damage Your Phone?

Like any computer or electronic device, an iPhone's internal processor generates some ambient heat while in use. All that electricity you're using has to go somewhere, after all, so internal cooling hardware works to dissipate it harmlessly out of the device's surface and vents. As a result, when you're using your iPhone extensively, such as during a long video call, playing games, charging up, or loading large quantities of data, it'll get a little warmer than normal.

After you stop using your phone or switch to a less intensive task, it'll gradually start cooling down. If you attempt to run multiple processor-intensive apps or services simultaneously, your iPhone will begin automatically throttling its processes to keep up. You may see a drop in video quality, longer load times, or slowed or halted charging. This isn't a problem in itself –- just close some processes to reduce the load, and the heat will die down.

While it is normal for your iPhone to get slightly warm under duress, it has a hard upper limit for how hot it's supposed to get. IOS devices are designed for ambient temperatures between 0 and 35 degrees Celsius (32 and 95 Fahrenheit). If you force your iPhone to operate above that temperature range, then you're officially in the danger zone, and it could suffer permanent damage.