It's Going To Cost More To Replace Your iPhone 14's Battery

It seems that the iPhone has gone full circle as far as battery cost is concerned because, for the first time in years, the price of a battery replacement has increased considerably. Starting with the iPhone 14, you will have to pay much more to replace the battery in your iPhone, even though the hardware cost remains largely unchanged. With an over 40% increase in price, iPhone users need to prepare themselves for some pretty expensive replacements in the future.

Battery replacements can and do happen regardless of the overall health of your phone. If you're noticing that your battery life is not giving you as much mileage as it used to, that's normal, as phone batteries deteriorate over time. If you tend to use the same phone for a longer amount of time, you might run into a problem where the battery is just not good enough anymore and needs to be replaced. In the case of Apple, you can only replace the battery through the company's AppleCare+ program if the battery health has been rated at 80 percent or less.

Apple claims iPhone batteries retain up to 80% of their original capacity at the point of hitting 500 complete charge cycles. There's a one-year warranty that lets you replace a defective battery, and you can use AppleCare+ once the battery health drops low enough, assuming you signed up for the program. However, if these don't apply to you, be prepared to shell out some of your hard-earned cash at an authorized Apple repair store.