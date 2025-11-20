5 Settings You Should Immediately Change On Any E-Ink Tablet

E-ink displays are black magic. Pigmented particles sit between electrodes that are manipulated with an electric charge to form letters and pictures, all within something no thicker than a human hair. It's engineering that doesn't seem feasible with human technology, producing paper-like displays that remain static without consuming electricity. If you've used an e-ink e-reader before, though, you know it's prone to a couple of issues, one of which is that the content from the previous page lingers, known as ghosting. Usually little traces of text. If it becomes too distracting or impacts readability, you can fix it with page refresh settings.

On Kindle, open the Settings from the three-dot menu at the top right of the screen. Depending on which Kindle model and software version you have, it may be in different places; it might be under Settings > Reading Options > Page Refresh, or under Home and Library > Reading Options. Amazon sets it to either refresh with every page turn, or automatically as necessary. In the case of Kobo, go to Settings > Reading settings and set "Refresh the screen every:" as frequently (or infrequently) as you'd like. Now, your e-reader will clear out those ghosting artifacts more often.

A few things to keep in mind. One, this will drain your battery a bit more since your e-reader is doing a more taxing full refresh. The page refresh may also be a bit jarring since the screen "flashes" when refreshing as it clears out all the black pigments. Lastly, leaving this setting on may affect your e-ink screen's longevity. E-ink screens have a limited number of refreshes. You're lucky if you have the Kobo, since you can set it less often than every page turn — but still more frequently than the default.