What Is The Difference Between Night Shift And Dark Mode On iPhone?

According to the National Institutes of Health, an adult should aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. However, it has become increasingly rare to find someone who regularly completes their recommended sleep hours, and one of the main reasons behind this is excessive screen time. Sleepopolis reports that two in three people spend most of their time looking at their smartphone screens, which ultimately affects their sleeping hours. As it turns out, the blue light emitted by smartphone screens has a great impact on our circadian rhythm, which is responsible for signaling the brain when it's time to sleep.

To reduce the impact of blue light in our day-to-day lives, tech companies have come up with new innovations. On Windows, you'll find the Night Light option, enabling which gives your display a warmer color. Similarly, on your iPhone, you have Night Shift, which was introduced with iOS 9.3, and Dark Mode, which came with iOS 13.

While both features are ultimately designed for the same purpose — to reduce eye strain — there is a significant difference between the two. We'll explain the difference between the Night Shift and Dark Mode features in the iPhone and when you should use each one.