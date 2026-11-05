4 Wired Headphone Models I Still Recommend In The Age Of All Things Wireless

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There's no denying how far wireless headphones have come, especially if you're old enough to appreciate when they were a novelty. For the younger crowd, wireless headphones mean AirPods or Sony's WH-1000XM6, which are certainly some of the best wireless headphones around in the age of all things wireless. Though, I was around when the first Bluetooth headphones trickled onto the market around 2004 – and I remember how awful some of them sounded. At the time, wireless headphones were about ease of use and convenience, and you traded sound quality for that. Not so today.

Still, there's something special about wired headphones, and they're also a core part of the analog music experience, which is part of the larger analog renaissance that runs counter to digital life. Analog music never truly went away, but rather faded into the background as a niche hobby during the rise of digital music. Whether you're just now embracing it, returning to it, or never left it, there's a variety of reasons that analog music is still relevant. The shift back to analog is in part driven by digital fatigue, but the experience and sound are also distinctly different; it is often characterized as having a certain warmth and sonic profile, but is also part of a tactile and deliberate listening experience that can't be replicated with a click or swipe.

If you've made it this far, maybe you're asking, "But Eric, I don't have any wired headphones. Do you have exactly four pairs you can recommend?" To which I would say, I do. I'll preface this by saying my four current recommendations are firmly in "mid-fi" territory, which means spending $150-$400. If you're looking to scratch the analog itch and test the waters for $100 or less, then I'd recommend the Grado Labs SR60x or the Philips SHP9500.