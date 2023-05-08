Meze Empyrean Vs Meze Elite: Which One Is Worth The Money And Why

Romanian headphone maker, Meze Audio, knows a thing or two about quality sound. Its range of IEMs and headphones using either dynamic drivers or planar magnetic drivers look every bit as good as they sound. We recently reviewed its first planar magnetic headphone, Meze Empyrean, and were blown away by the style of the CNC'ed metal earcups, the warm, clean sound signature of the isodynamic planar magnetic drivers, and little quality of life features like the magnetically attached ear pads. They really are good enough to warrant the $2,999 price tag.

Back when Empyrean was first released, the audiophile community at large was filled with disparaging comments about the sound being too warm or not detailed enough or similar comments about how the sound deviated from the generally accepted thoughts about planar magnetic drivers. Meze has listened to the community's misgivings, as in 2021, it released a new isodynamic planar, the Meze Elite.

This new headphone looks very similar to the Empyrean on the outside but is, in fact, a completely new driver inside with different acoustic properties. It also costs $1,000 more than the Empyrean. We're talking about two expensive pairs of headphones here with different sound signatures.