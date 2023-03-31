Meze Empyrean Review: Planar Magnetic Headphones Vie For The Crown

Meze uses a complicated, time-intensive CNC process to produce the Empyrean's chassis. It takes roughly 20 hours of CNC to produce the earcups, yokes, and other aluminum parts. Then the headphone is hand-assembled. Here Meze does something different; every part is designed to be repairable and replaceable, easily and quickly.

The headphone band uses leather and carbon fiber to distribute the 430g weight without any pressure points evenly. The result is a headphone that feels much lighter than it is and is almost effortless to wear all day. That could also be a minor drawback, as the light clamping force means there isn't much to keep the Empyrean from moving around while moving your head.

Joe Rice-Jones/SlashGear

The CNC-perforated earcups provide sculptured elegance while also allowing the open-backed nature of the headphones to shine through. The headband yoke adjustments are from gently twisting the earcup up or down, with no ratcheting mechanism or other jarring feels to the movement.

The leather or Alcantara earcups are magnetically attached to the headphones and are easily swappable or removable by the user. They use the magnets that supply the magnetic field for the planar drivers to attach, which is a neat double-use of the technology inside the headphones. The ferromagnetic plates on the earcups also channel the magnetic field back into the headphones, improving their efficiency. The end effect is a stunning-looking pair of headphones that are comfortable to wear for long stretches of time.