7 Simple Gadgets With Surprisingly Complex Engineering

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Isaac Newton is sometimes credited with having said that he could "[see] further than others ... by standing upon the shoulders of giants." What he meant was that he was only as successful as he was because he stood on a foundation made by previous generations' gradual successes over hundreds or even thousands of years — i.e., without those who came before, he'd be starting from zero. Although he was referring to his own field, the saying absolutely applies elsewhere. The only reason we've made science fiction devices real is thanks to scientists, chemists, engineers, and others tirelessly building on what they were given. We really are spoiled by all that progress, which can lead us to forget that some of the simplest, most forgettable, everyday items we use are sometimes the culmination of millions of hours of human sweat and blood.

In this list, we look at a few gadgets that really illustrate this point. Everything on this list looks or seems simple at a glance, often being so affordable and widespread that you could throw one away without anyone even blinking. But unlike some of the more obviously complicated machines ever made, these ones don't get the credit they deserve for their deceptive simplicity.