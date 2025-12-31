7 Of The Best Coffee Makers Available In 2025, According To Users
Even if you are a coffee aficionado, there are probably plenty of coffee gadgets that you never knew existed. A roaster or grinder might be nice to have... but is it necessary? After all, the most important part of enjoying your coffee is having a reliable coffee maker at home. An automatic coffee maker, one that you load in the evening and makes coffee automatically in the morning, might honestly be a gadget that's a complete waste of money, given that a morning caffeine boost doesn't taste the best when it uses stale grounds.
Instead of looking for fancy equipment and espresso machines, we've focused on only drip coffee makers. For coffee drinkers who only need drip coffee to get their daily caffeine kick, these are the best ones available in 2025. Though high-end coffee machines may be best bought used, all our recommendations on this list can b found brand-new on Amazon and other retailers.
The truth is, you don't need an expensive toy to enjoy a great cup of coffee, as long as you pick a reliable machine, like the ones on this list.
Keurig K-Elite
It's not hard to see why the Keurig K-Elite is one of the best coffee makers on the market. It has the highest review average between two major retailers (Amazon and Walmart). With a combined 83,000 reviews, the Keurig K-Elite earned an average of 4.5 stars between the two stores' reviews.
Highlights that make the K-Elite an excellent option for coffee lovers are the fact that it brews quickly, has five cup size options, and it can also provide hot water in a snap. Though the ease of using K-cups is one perk, so is the fact that you can opt for a reusable filter with your own grounds of choice.
A relatively quiet brewing cycle will get you a steaming cup in less than a minute, but you can also opt for an iced beverage. Fill a non-glass cup with ice and use the iced button for a coffee shop experience right in your kitchen — one of the perks of the K-Elite over similar models that also ranked on our list.
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve
Although it received slightly lower average reviews than its sibling, the K-Elite, the Keurig K-Classic coffee maker is beloved by coffee aficionados, too. Over 114,000 reviews between Amazon and Walmart earned the K-Classic an average of 4.45 stars out of five, making it the most reviewed machine on our list.
Basic coffee-making functions on the K-Classic include three cup size options and the same under-one-minute brew time. It might be bare-bones, but the K-Classic earns rave reviews from consumers for ease of use and how quickly it produces a steaming cup of coffee. While the jury is out in terms of longevity, some shoppers reported re-buying the same K-Classic model after many years of use, suggesting it can last far longer than other reviews report.
While the K-Classic isn't as quiet as some users hoped, the three cup size options and support for reusable filters compatible with any grounds are major selling points.
Hamilton Beach 2-Way
If you miss the pre-K-cup days, Hamilton Beach's entry on our list of the best coffee makers might pique your interest. Over 57,000 reviews between Amazon and Walmart earned the 2-Way coffee maker an average of 4.45 stars.
Hamilton Beach's 2-Way programmable coffee maker is the highest-ranking classic-style coffee maker on our list. It has the styling you would expect from the '90s with increased functionality, including the ability to make an entire pot of Joe, or a single cup. Whether you're a multi-cup coffee person or generally sip solo but want the option to serve friends too, the 2-Way might be the perfect fit.
If you're someone who questions whether smart coffee-makers are worth using and really want a bare-bones pot of coffee (or just one cup, sans K-cups), users suggest you can't go wrong with Hamilton Beach's 2-Way model. Reviewers say it's both easy to use and helps them save money on their coffee habit, since you don't need pricier K-cups and can use ground coffee.
Keurig K-Express Single Serve
It's probably no surprise to anyone that multiple Keurig models made our list of the best coffee makers. The K-Express is another highly rated model, when looking at reviews on both Amazon and Walmart, with over 85,000 reviews between the two retailers. The K-Express averages 4.4 stars out of five.
Honestly, there's not much to see about the K-Express. It has three cup size options (from eight to 12 ounces) and a power button, and will automatically shut off after it brews your coffee. However, one highlight that helps make this no-frills coffee maker a bit more fun is the fact that it's available in multiple colors to match your kitchen decor.
Users report that the K-Express is ideal for singles or couples, takes up very little space, and is relatively affordable (if you use the reusable filter rather than K-cups). There are cheaper coffee makers to consider, but if quality single-serve coffee and the Keurig label are must-haves, the K-Express checks both boxes.
Cuisinart 14-Cup
If your household requires a minimum of 14 cups of coffee per day to survive, Cuisinart's basic coffee maker will fit the bill. The model has over 42,000 reviews, with an average rating of 4.45 stars across reviews from Amazon and Walmart.
While it might look like a boring old coffee maker, Cuisinart seems to have perfected its formula, according to users who love this model. It does have automatic brewing for convenience, and users say they can achieve a great cup of coffee.
Fourteen cups should be plenty of coffee for most (though that measurement uses a 5-ounce serving size), but if you're in a hurry to fill your cup while the coffee is still brewing, a pause button lets you swipe some mid-process. Self-cleaning makes owning this coffee maker more of a delight, but users also appreciate the ability to set the temperature of the burner once the auto-brew cycle completes.
Mr. Coffee 5-Cup
If you have an expensive coffee habit, one way to knock down your expenses in a snap is with a Mr. Coffee 5-cup coffee maker. We found this model for as low as $22 from retailers like Amazon and Target — which for most coffee drinkers is far less than a week's worth of retail coffee. Not only that, but Mr. Coffee has over 32,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.5 between Amazon and Target.
For what it's worth, there's also a programmable Mr. Coffee 5-cup model with similarly great reviews. If you prefer to have coffee on a schedule, Mr. Coffee can deliver. Even without the scheduling function, users say Mr. Coffee's 5-cup coffee maker is a good value.
Mr. Coffee also makes a mug warmer, a cool and useful gadget for your desk that also enhances your coffee drinking experience — or, at the very least, lets you enjoy coffee at the temperature it's meant to be.
Black+Decker 12-Cup
You might think that it's hard to go wrong with a standard drip coffee maker. The truth is, not every coffee maker is ranked as highly as brands like Hamilton Beach, Cuisinart, or Mr. Coffee, but Black+Decker is. While yes, Black+Decker owns a bunch of tool brands, don't worry. The brand's product offerings are dissimilar from, for example, the Makita coffee machine that runs on a rechargeable battery.
Overall, if you need a simple machine that makes drip coffee without add-ons or special features, Black+Decker delivers. You can pause it to grab a cup while it's brewing, and it comes with scheduled auto-brewing, but there are no other bells and whistles.
You'll find Black+Decker's 12-cup coffee machine at retailers like Amazon and Walmart, with a combined 48,000 reviews for an average of 4.35 stars out of five. For the most part, users report a great coffee making experience. However, some users have reported leakage issues, so it's worth monitoring the first few coffee-making cycles.
Methodology
Our requirements for a coffee maker to rank as the best include a minimum star threshold of 4.3 stars on Amazon. We also required other retailer reviews to match (from Walmart or Target) to confirm that our Amazon picks weren't one-off hits on that retailer only.
Our other requirements were related to reviews and price. We looked for products with at least 30,000 reviews across various platforms. Then, we considered a price ceiling that makes sense for home use of $200. Also, our picks only include drip coffee makers specifically — not cappuccino machines, percolators, pour-over setups, or any other means of brewing.