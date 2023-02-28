12 Tech Gadgets That Are A Total Waste Of Money

While most tech gadgets are there to enhance our lives, others are a bit more pointless. Tech can fall into the "utter waste of time" category for a couple of reasons. It may have been a great idea, or a solid gadget, at one point in time — but advances elsewhere mean it isn't really worth using anymore. Obsolescence is pretty forgivable. However, there are also inventions that were never that good, to begin with.

A truly innovative piece of tech should enhance its user's life in some way, perform a task very well, or at least make things a little easier. Unfortunately, for every good idea, there is a load of bad ideas. A bad gadget is there to solve a problem no one has or answer a question nobody ever asked. They may be expensive, and in some cases, they could even make a simple task harder or more convoluted.

Good examples of this are the Juicero — which was purely designed to squeeze a pack of overpriced juice into a cup. It needed WiFi for this, and the packs had a QR code in place to prevent people from using a cheaper alternative. There was also a thing called Smalt, which was a smart salt shaker that was also capable of doubling as a Bluetooth speaker. There is no universe where setting an amount of salt and a specific grind on an app will be more convenient than just twisting the top of a mechanical salt grinder. Both of these products are thankfully dead, but plenty of useless tech gadgets still remain available for those that wish to participate in money wasting. Some of these devices have even been around for a while and found a good amount of success.