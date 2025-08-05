The Explosive Science Behind How Computer Chips Are Made

The days of computer chips being mere pieces of tech are long gone. Now, they are very much weapons. Weapons of innovation, wealth, control, and power. That's why all the superpower nations are obsessed with these semiconductors. The world runs on them. If we have no chips, then we have no phones, no missiles, and no Netflix. Microchips are now chess pieces on the global board.

Many of the world's microchips are produced by America, but a single company in Taiwan, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), produces about 90% of the world's most advanced chips, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips. That said, the chip race is not the only thing explosive about these small but mighty semiconductors. The science behind it is just as fierce and intriguing.

Imagine if someone told you the central piece to the function of your phone, laptop, and car is made from beach sand. They would be correct. Computer chips owe their origin to beach sand. But this isn't just any sandcastle story. This origin entails everything from the sand to silicon and the splashes of genius behind them.