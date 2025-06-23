Nvidia's New Flagship RTX Graphics Cards Are Missing A Big Feature

Nvidia's next-gen RTX 50-series GPUs are finally here, and they're flexing hard. With promises of GDDR7 memory, PCIe 5.0 support, and DLSS 4, these cards are built to crush 4K gaming and AI workloads like never before. It packs a lot of promises, so you won't have to wonder whether NVIDIA's RTX 5080 graphics card is better than the RTX 4090. But while Nvidia is speeding into the future, it's also tossing some legacy tech out the window; An omission which, for a certain slice of gamers and developers, is a real problem.

Nvidia has dropped support for 32-bit applications using CUDA. This also kills off GPU-accelerated PhysX features in many classic titles. You read that right. The company is no longer catering to retro gamers or niche developers holding on to old workflows. Instead, it's betting on a future where most users are focused on ray tracing, neural rendering, and cutting-edge generative AI. Here's all you need to know about Nvidia's new flagship RTX graphics cards and how they are missing a big feature.