Why Gamers Should Avoid The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 (And Alternatives To Consider)

When it comes to consumer grade PC graphics cards, there's no challenger to NVIDIA's dominance. The company's GeForce RTX line of graphics cards is practically synonymous with modern PC gaming. According to the latest numbers from the Steam Hardware Survey, the most popular by far are the 60-class of cards, which occupy first through eighth place in the rankings, as well as the tenth. As the most budget friendly tier, these are the cards most PC gamers will go with.

That popularity meant the hype was real for the launch of the brand-new RTX 5060 GPU. When the 50-series was first unveiled in January, NVIDIA made bold claims regarding this card, promising that it would enable over 100 frames per second in the most GPU-intensive games such as "Cyberpunk 2077" and popular competitive titles like "Marvel Rivals" with maximum quality settings at 1080p. But warning signs were apparent from the beginning. NVIDIA's numbers were based on its latest DLSS technology, which uses AI to generate multiple hypothetical frames for each frame rendered by the game itself, meaning the real frame rates were likely to be far lower. Additionally, the company made the concerning choice to ship the 5060 with only 8GB of video memory, a bare-bones figure in 2025.

Sure enough, things boiled to a head this week when NVIDIA officially launched the card at Computex in Taiwan. Amid reports that the company had manipulated reviews and threatened independent journalists who wouldn't test the 5060 in the most favorable conditions, it became clear that NVIDIA was worried about the card's real-world performance. Sure enough, the unaffected reviews show the 5060 to be worth skipping, especially since NVIDIA's competitors offer some strong alternatives. Here's why gamers should skip the RTX 5060.