The Best Nvidia Graphics Card For Gaming In 2025 (According To Users)

When building a PC, a fast CPU like the Ryzen 9 9950X3D will churn out tasks with ease, a high-capacity SSD will help boot Windows in seconds, and more RAM will ensure you never run out of room for multitasking. However, it is the GPU, or the Graphics Processing Unit, that has the biggest impact on gaming performance.

There is fierce competition in the current gaming GPU industry, with the two big players being Nvidia and AMD. Team Red has been killing it recently, especially with the Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card launch that turned into a crowd favorite. The rocky launch of the RTX 50 series cards, paired with enthusiasts complaining about marginal gains in raw performance without fancy AI upscaling or frame generation, also hasn't helped. Yet, owing to the reputation that the company has built over the past three decades, it's not surprising to see that Nvidia still holds a staggering 88% market share in the desktop GPU market, according to Jon Peddie Research.

If you're in the market looking to build or buy a gaming PC, the many options at your disposal might get overwhelming when shopping for a GPU. Though the easy answer would be to recommend the $2,000 RTX 5090, blowing an entire PC's budget on a graphics card is not something everyone wants to do. Instead, here's a look at what makes the previous generation RTX 4070 Ti Super still a worthy buy in 2025, according to users.

