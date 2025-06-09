Is Nvidia's RTX 5080 Graphics Card Better Than The RTX 4090?

Nvidia's 50-series graphics cards were among the most anticipated tech products of 2025. The company was riding high on the success of the 40-series, which had dominated benchmarks since its release in late 2022. But the story of the GeForce 5000 family of graphics cards got a lot more complicated after launch, and it quickly became clear that this generation's Blackwell architecture was a mixed bag, with RTX 50-series GPUs having a lot of pros and cons.

Nvidia's 50-series GPUs were first beset by stories about melting power connectors. Next was the case of the missing ROPs, where some cards shipped with fewer physical processing components than they should have. Nvidia confirmed that error in a statement, but before the company could recover, there was another fire to put out. Faulty GeForce drivers dangerously caused GPUs not to report their temperature. As if that weren't enough, many in the tech media, including SlashGear, warned gamers to avoid the RTX 5060 due to underwhelming performance and alleged attempts by Nvidia to manipulate reviews.

That leaves us with a big question. In an ideal world, you'd want the second-highest performing GPU of the current generation to rival or outperform the top-tier card from the previous product cycle. So, looking at the raw numbers and putting controversy aside, does the RTX 5080 manage to outperform the RTX 4090? To give a simple answer: No, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 can't muscle past the RTX 4090 in terms of gaming performance. But for those who want to nerd out over the numbers, we'll dig into them below.

