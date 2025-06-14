Here's How Many Of The World's Microchips Are Made In America

Practically every electronic device you own has something in common: they contain semiconductors, which are also known as microchips. Microchips are miniaturized integrated circuits, each designed to handle a different function. They're usually used for memory storage and data processing. These semiconductors are highly desirable thanks to their multitude of uses and the large worldwide demand for technology. As a result, microchips have the potential to make a huge impact on the economy, depending on where they're produced and how they're imported or exported.

Around 12% of all microchips manufactured globally are made in the United States. Despite that, 48% of the microchip market share belongs to the United States. How is that the case? It could partially be because manufacturing plants in other countries can be owned by companies from the United States. 56% of the microchip manufacturing capacity of American companies is offshore, meaning they're produced in other countries. For instance, Micron Technology, which is headquartered in Idaho, has a number of plants based outside of the United States, spread across China, Taiwan, Japan, and Singapore.

In some cases where an entire microchip isn't produced in the United States, parts of it might be. For example, Texas Instruments owns microchip wafer plants across the country. The company produces 300-millimeter wafers in its plants located in Texas, Utah, and Portland. These wafers are crucial, as they provide the basis for microchips by creating many duplicate circuits, creating an integrated circuit.

