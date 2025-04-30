Who Makes NVIDIA Graphics Cards & Where Are They Built?

Over the past few years, NVIDIA has skyrocketed to become one of the most valuable companies in the world, and its production has evolved with that change. Its rapid rise was fueled by the ongoing AI craze that has swept across the tech industry. Since AI workloads are best handled by graphics cards, NVIDIA was poised to meet the moment better than any other company on the market. Not only were its GPUs known to be among the best on offer, but they were already focused on adding performance through AI features such as NVIDIA DLSS upscaling. It's a shocking trajectory for a company that was previously known mostly to a niche community of PC gamers.

Advertisement

However, NVIDIA has been in hot water lately, as its GeForce RTX 5000 graphics cards have been painfully hard to get a hold of and riddled with defects like missing Render Output Units (ROPs) and even melting connectors. Shortages abound, with stores unable to keep the highest-end cards in stock, leaving many consumers to wonder who makes the graphics cards and where they're built. The truth is, NVIDIA focuses on design and outsources all hardware production. Making a GPU is a long and complex process involving not only chip manufacturing but also third-party assembly for aspects such as custom circuit boards, cooling solutions, and software. This process takes place at multiple facilities across the globe, so let's dive in to explore who makes NVIDIA's highly sought-after graphics cards and where they're built.

Advertisement