12 Of The Most Complicated Engines Ever Made

Since the first internal combustion engine fired up in the 19th century, engineers have been trying to push its limits. Each generation of technology has come with its own walls to break, whether it was moving from carburetors to fuel injection or replacing mechanical distributors with digital engine management. Every step forward has been about making old ideas more efficient and refining designs that didn't quite work the first time around.

That process has led to some truly wild creations. Think of early 16-cylinder monsters, the flawed but ambitious V16s of the 20th century, and today's Bugatti W16s that make hypercars possible. Or consider Oldsmobile's early experiments with turbocharging, which paved the way for the compact, computer-managed turbos powering everything from economy cars to race machines now. Along the way, plenty of unusual solutions showed up, some brilliant, others simply bizarre.

This list looks at those complicated attempts. They weren't always successful, and in some cases, they were outright disasters. But every one of them left a mark, showing just how far carmakers were willing to go to chase power or just sheer bragging rights.