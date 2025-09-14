5 Of The Most Iconic Radial Engines Ever Put In Tanks Or Planes

The 20th century was the age of the internal combustion engine. The fruits of industrial progress produced power plants tasked with everything from running generators to powering warplanes. The First and Second World Wars placed a premium on developing new technologies and configurations. The radial engine began showing up in the first decade of the 20th century and served notably in several machines, the most famous of which were tanks and airplanes.

A radial engine is an internal combustion engine, like a V8 or straight-six, but its cylinders are arranged in a 360-degree radius around a crankshaft. The configuration first appeared in the early 1900s. Air-cooled radials provided weight savings over systems requiring water pumping and cooling systems. Radial engines also proved durable and reliable, leading engineers and designers to turn to them for military and aviation applications.

Radials aren't used much anymore outside of custom and niche projects, but they evolved through the exigencies of two World Wars and benefited from decades of development. They might not be powering most modern machines, but radial engines performed in tanks and planes during some of the most critical points in history.