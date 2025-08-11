Ford Changed Flying Forever With This Popular Plane, Then Quit - Here's Why

Believe it or not, automobiles aren't the only thing Ford has built over the years. When Ford's Tri-Motor airplane first took flight on August 2, 1926, it was the largest civilian plane in the United States. It was one of the first made entirely of metal, and was the very first built specifically to carry passengers instead of mail. The plane was equipped with a trio of Wright J6-9 engines that produced 300 hp, allowing it to reach speeds of 150 mph.

The Tri-Motor was key for early American airlines, establishing the first domestic routes across the continental U.S. and revolutionizing air transportation worldwide. It played a crucial role in gaining the public's trust in commercial aviation. Between 1926 and 1933, the Tri-Motor established several aviation firsts, including the use of an experimental radio beacon navigation system and air-to-ground communications technology, which finally allowed real-time communication with pilots in the air.

By 1929, most major carriers (i.e., American Airlines, Pan American World Airways, Trans World Airlines, and United Airlines) in the U.S. and all three branches of the military were using the Tri-Motor. But just as quickly as it had risen to such lofty heights, Ford's venture into the wild blue yonder all but faded. Mere months after Ford's plane had reached its zenith, a "Black Thursday" in October of 1929 ushered in the Great Depression. This wasn't the only reason the Tri-Motor plummeted to Earth, though. Ford's inability to keep up with technological advancements in aviation, combined with patent infringement claims from Germany, eventually grounded the Tri-Motor.