4 Unexpected Things Ford Has Built

Ford is best known for its enduring American muscle cars, its powerful pickups, and even the Tin Lizzy from the early 1900s – in other words, you probably associate Ford with cars. It makes sense since that's all Ford makes right now. However, it wasn't always that way.

Advertisement

The Ford Motor Company shaped how people drove and how cars are produced thanks to the moving assembly line, but it also has had a hand in a lot of surprising non-car-related things throughout the years. Not every endeavor proved successful, but all were memorable in their own ways. From rattly, reliable planes to life-saving masks, Ford has attempted to utilize its groundbreaking assembly line and production expertise to pursue products outside of the automobile space.

Here are four interesting things that Ford has built over the hundred years that all shaped society in different ways. And who knows, maybe Ford will step away from cars again in the future.