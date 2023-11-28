Here's Why The Douglas DC-3 Is Still Flying After Almost 90 Years

The history of flight is, perhaps, one of the most astonishing stories we've ever told as a species. It's surreal to think just how fast tremendous advances in the field were made: There were approximately 66 years between the Wright Brothers' first flight and the moon landing. Almost as incredible as this is the fact that some venerable models of aircraft have been in service even longer than that.

The Douglas DC-3 is a propeller-driven aircraft, and one that was introduced into a world of aviation that is very different to the one we know today. Since it made its very first flight in 1935, the flight industry has transformed dramatically, and the DC-3 was a huge catalyst for a lot of that change.

Let's take a closer look at the aircraft, why it proved to be so important, and exactly how it has managed to remain relevant even after almost 90 years of use.