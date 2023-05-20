This 1960s Navy Fighter Jet Is So Good, It's Still In Service Today

When the F-5 tiger first flew, it was intended to be a fighter jet mass-produced for taking down Soviet MiG jets or the adversary of whatever country happened to buy the plane. It was cheap to manufacture, acrobatic, easy to fly, and wildly fast with a top speed of over 1,200 miles per hour at full tilt. More than 26 countries took orders of the F-5 totaling more than 2,600 aircraft leaving the assembly line.

But that's not where the F-5 found its niche. Although it flew admirably as a fighter jet and performed numerous other roles all through the Vietnam era, it excelled in its new role as a trainer jet when newer jets like the F-16 became the primary fighter jet for several countries. The F-5 is perfectly suited to allow new pilots to get acclimated to a supersonic jet, but where the F-5 really shines is as an adversarial fighter.

In the Western world, getting your hands on a Russian MiG or Chinese Chengdu fighter jet to train against is next to impossible. To compensate for this, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps use F-5s to pretend to be enemy fighter jets during training exercises, hence the big red star on the vertical stabilizer of many F-5s.