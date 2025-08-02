How Fast Is The F22 Raptor Fighter Jet? A Look At Its Top Speed & Acceleration Times

While fighter jets are typically associated with blinding speed, the F-22 Raptor is renowned for being among the fastest. Sure, it might not hold a candle to the SR-71 Blackbird, which is currently the world's fastest jet, but it can reach speeds that most other military aircraft only dream of achieving. As one of the relatively recent fighter jets in the American military (it entered service in 2005), the F-22 has served in the Middle East, where it has established a reputation as one of the most lethal air superiority aircraft ever created.

What else would you expect from a fifth-generation fighter jet from the likes of Boeing and Lockheed Martin, one that is only slightly overshadowed by the jack of all trades F-35 Lightning II? As stated, the F-22 is a fast plane; that much is known. However, said knowledge starts to become murky when you ask about exact speed figures, such as exactly what its acceleration times are.

The F-22's speed varies with altitude thanks to factors such as drag that directly oppose flight. The plane shines at higher altitudes, where its speed has been recorded to exceed Mach 2 (equivalent to 1,534 miles per hour). On the other hand, at lower altitudes, the fighter jet's speed is a more modest, yet still terrifying Mach 1.21 (equivalent to 921 miles per hour). Let's talk about it.