F22 Raptor Vs F35 Lightning II: How Do The Two Fighter Jets Compare?

It's no secret that when it comes to military aircraft, the U.S. has some of the most sophisticated. The country has consistently demonstrated why its military aircraft are indeed the best in class. Whether they are combat-focused, used for reconnaissance, or even search and rescue, these crafts boast exceptional traits, including speed, stealth, and raw firepower when necessary. Over the decades, the world has seen some truly spectacular planes under the banner of combat aircraft, two of which are the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II.

At first glance, these two fighter jets might seem like they serve the same purpose. An enemy is in the sky? Send either to swat them down. Right? Well, while that might be true, and while both jets are as fast as lightning and pack a mean punch when it comes to armaments, the type of technology and machinery that they come with is what sets them apart.

For one, the F-22 is known for its speed, which easily exceeds Mach 2 (equivalent to 1,534.54 miles per hour), and makes the jet a perfect and agile air superiority and intercept craft. On the other hand, the F-35 is known for its advanced stealth technology. While slower than the F-22, at only Mach 1.6 (equivalent to 1,227.63 miles per hour), it can undertake a broader range of missions and roles, including close-air support, air-to-air combat, and eliminating air defenses.