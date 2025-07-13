F22 Raptor Vs F35 Lightning II: How Do The Two Fighter Jets Compare?
It's no secret that when it comes to military aircraft, the U.S. has some of the most sophisticated. The country has consistently demonstrated why its military aircraft are indeed the best in class. Whether they are combat-focused, used for reconnaissance, or even search and rescue, these crafts boast exceptional traits, including speed, stealth, and raw firepower when necessary. Over the decades, the world has seen some truly spectacular planes under the banner of combat aircraft, two of which are the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II.
At first glance, these two fighter jets might seem like they serve the same purpose. An enemy is in the sky? Send either to swat them down. Right? Well, while that might be true, and while both jets are as fast as lightning and pack a mean punch when it comes to armaments, the type of technology and machinery that they come with is what sets them apart.
For one, the F-22 is known for its speed, which easily exceeds Mach 2 (equivalent to 1,534.54 miles per hour), and makes the jet a perfect and agile air superiority and intercept craft. On the other hand, the F-35 is known for its advanced stealth technology. While slower than the F-22, at only Mach 1.6 (equivalent to 1,227.63 miles per hour), it can undertake a broader range of missions and roles, including close-air support, air-to-air combat, and eliminating air defenses.
Lockheed Martin played a major role in the development of both jets
Both the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II are works of art, with Lockheed Martin having played a significant role in their development. Between the two, the program that resulted in the F-22 came first, following the U.S. Military's citation of the need for a new air superiority fighter jet to replace the F-15 in 1981. Of course, the program was a success, with the first F-22 greeting the skies in 1997. On the other hand, the F-35's program kicked off toward the tail end of the 20th century, with a total of 19 countries coming together to see the F-35 fully built.
Both fighter jets come with Pratt & Whitney turbofan engines. However, the F-22 comes with dual F119-PW-100 turbofan engines that push out a combined 70,000 pounds of thrust. In contrast, the F-35 features a single F135 engine capable of producing over 40,000 pounds of thrust. This difference in power output is among the reasons why the F-22 Raptor is faster than the F-35. Even so, the F-22 doesn't have a variant that can hover, vertically take off, or land, like the F-35.
The F-35 is a jack-of-all-trades
When it comes to armaments, the F-22 Raptor is equipped with AIM-9 Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missiles, an M61A2 Vulcan 20-millimeter rotary cannon, AIM-120 AMRAAMs or AIM-120s, and GBU-32 JDAMs (joint direct attack munitions). The F-35 is outfitted with a variety of weapons suited to its specific variant and country. For instance, an F-35A serving in the Royal Australian Air Force features AIM-120 AMRAAM, AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles, laser-guided bombs, an internal 25-millimeter GAU-22/A cannon, and GBU-31 JDAM guided bombs.
While the F-22 does seem to have an edge over the F-35, especially when you take matters like speed into consideration, the F-35 excels as more of a jack-of-all-trades fighter jet. It is currently hailed as the most advanced fighter jet ever made, and with good reason. Every aspect of its design is focused on making it nearly invisible to any machine in the air, on land, or in water. Everything, from its shape and paint to its internal sensors and weapons, works to minimize the jet's radar signature. The aircraft also features a lower engine heat signature and advanced electronic warfare capabilities, all while offering variants with specialized features, such as the F-35B's LiftSystem, which enables it to hover.