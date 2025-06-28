SR-71 Blackbird: What Is The Top Speed Of The World's Fastest Jet?

The SR-71 is one of the U.S. Air Force's most prolific aircraft. Other than looking like a futuristic aircraft military model lovers have built for decades, it was designed and built in secret by the famed Lockheed Skunk Works division. Moreover, the SR-71 was fast — very fast. Skunk Works built it for speed to accomplish its primary mission, which was intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) primarily directed at the Soviet Union. The idea was to develop a spy plane capable of flying as high as 85,000 feet at Mach 3.3 (2,193.2 mph), which made it nearly immune to Soviet anti-air defenses.

If a surface-to-air missile (SAM) radar site found the spy plane, by the time it fired a missile to intercept, it was already out of range. When it entered service in 1966, the SR-71 was unparalleled as one of the highest-flying military jets to take to the skies. It continued serving the U.S. Air Force until 1990 but was also utilized by NASA until 1999.

The aircraft was incredibly expensive to maintain and has to be retired due to budget costs, and operating one required a great deal of preparation due to its complexity. In total, 32 Blackbirds were built, and while none succumbed to enemy air defenses or other actions, 12 were lost in accidents. Ultimately, the SR-71's most noteworthy factor was its speed. It's hard to imagine what pilots went through careening through the sky at more than three times the speed of sound.