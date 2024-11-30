Where Was The SR-71 Blackbird Built And Who Made It?

It's a bird! It's a plane! You could argue it's both. The SR-71 is an American supersonic Cold-War-era jet that was also called the Blackbird. It earned this name from its special matte-black paint job, one of the incredible technological features of this plane. The paint was designed to absorb radar signals, help it blend in with high-altitude dark skies, and cool the plane while it flew at tremendous speeds.

The Blackbird was created for long-range, strategic reconnaissance (hence the SR in the name), succeeding the U-2 spy plane. This two-crew, twin-engine plane first flew in 1964, and was one of the highest-flying planes, ever – over 85,000 feet. The extreme altitude helped its pilots to survey around 100,000 square miles in an hour.

One of its top advantages over the U-2 was its incredible speed that kept it safe. The SR-71 was so quick that it remains the fastest air-fed plane ever built — even today. With a top speed of Mach 3.3, the Blackbird could outrun missiles that might try to shoot it down. In fact, it was never shot out of the sky by another plane or missile in its entire career. It was powered by two, massive Pratt & Whitney J-58 engines that cruised in afterburner mode at over Mach 3, for hours.

Where did this incredible plane come from, and who built it?