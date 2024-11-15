5 Of The Highest-Flying Military Jets To Ever Hit The Skies

What usually impresses the general public about military aircraft is their speed. Why wouldn't you be impressed? These are human-made objects traveling faster than the speed of sound, causing sonic booms — and there's a human being sitting in the cockpit withstanding the G-force such speed brings about. But the maximum altitude a plane can reach is equally impressive and offers unique opportunities for pilots and researchers alike. Commercial airlines typically fly anywhere between 31,000 and 42,000 feet, but that's nothing compared to some fighter jets.

Flying at a high altitude has advantages. It gives sensors a wide view of a target and lets pilots fly over bad weather, and certain studies can be conducted for science.

Not all of the following jets are in service any longer, but some are still flying despite their age. Before you start wondering why Robert White and the X-15's record-breaking flight at 314,688 feet from 1962 isn't listed here, that's technically a rocket, and an experimental one at that. These planes were actively used by a country's military in some capacity.