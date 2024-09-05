4 Unexpected Planes That Landed On An Aircraft Carrier

Flying an airplane is a challenging skill on its own. Civilians need over 40 hours of flight training to receive their pilot license, while military pilots require exceptionally more training. But flying is only a third of the pilot's job, and pilots also have to handle taking off and landing. While taking off might be considered a pilot's easiest responsibility, landing is a little more tricky. It requires lowering the landing gear, angling the plane's nose to a specific degree, extending the flaps, accounting for crosswinds, decreasing air speed, and so many other factors. Now consider accomplishing that tricky landing on a moving object with a shorter runway.

Because of these challenges, planes that are allowed to land on aircraft carriers need to meet certain specifications, such as having reinforced landing gears, an arresting hook, wings that fold to accommodate for other aircraft on the carrier, and an airframe that can withstand the stress of catapult launches. However, just as there are some unexpected jobs found on an aircraft carrier, there have been some planes that have unexpectedly found themselves on a carrier.

Whether because the Navy wanted to test a new plane for its arsenal or circumstances required the use of an unlikely plane, every so often, a plane not designed for carrier landings might find itself aboard these floating cities. History has some rather fascinating records of such events.

