Unexpected Jobs That Exist On A US Navy Aircraft Carrier

The U.S. Navy's first aircraft carrier was commissioned more than a century ago, and carriers have grown more capable and important in the years since. The Navy's fleet currently includes 11 aircraft and nine helicopter carriers, although some are in port for maintenance and upgrades at any given time. These massive ships require thousands of personnel to operate, from the flight deck workers who risk their lives and limbs to the galley personnel who keep the crew of several thousand people properly fed. Carriers also have fully functioning medical facilities on board, which employ doctors, pharmacists, phlebotomists, and lab technicians.

In addition, aircraft carriers require dozens of pilots and mechanics to keep their aircraft aloft and effective. Carriers usually stay at sea for months at a time, meaning they need to function as self-sufficient habitats for extended periods. This requires a staggering variety of jobs to be done on board, some of which you might not expect to be a part of a military endeavor.