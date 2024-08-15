Do US Navy Aircraft Carriers Really Have Starbucks On Board?

American service members on active duty have wildly different lifestyles compared to civilians. They adhere to extremely strict schedules, manage long periods of separation from the rest of the world, and often put their lives at risk. This doesn't just demand physical endurance, but also exceptional mental strength.

For aircraft carrier crews, these challenges are amplified by the intense, round-the-clock demands of maintaining what are essentially floating cities. For example, the USS Gerald R. Ford — which is the largest aircraft carrier in the world — is more than a 1,000 feet long and requires roughly 2,600 core crew members to operate effectively.

Normalcy, in a word, is what U.S. service members long for when deployed. This psychological burden can be eased by access to familiar comforts from back home — comforts like Starbucks coffee. But do U.S. aircraft carriers really have Starbucks on board, or is that just another unfounded internet rumor? In reality, the truth is a bit more complicated. Here's what you need to know.

