Who Was Carl Vinson And Why Does He Have An Aircraft Carrier Named After Him?

Launched on March 15, 1980, the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) joined the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered supercarriers. She became the third and final Nimitz-class supercarrier, joining the Dwight D. Eisenhower and the flagship vessel named for the Navy's fleet admiral and commander of the Pacific Fleet during World War II, Chester W. Nimitz. While history classes are likely to at least touch on who Nimitz and Eisenhower were, Carl Vinson, after whom the CVN-70 supercarrier was named, is likely to escape most young (and likely some older) Americans.

The supercarrier may be recognizable as the vessel featured in the 2001 war film "Behind Enemy Lines," or for leading the initial airstrikes of Operation Enduring Freedom and transporting Osama bin Laden's body to his sea burial. Unfortunately, the man she was named after had long since passed away and missed out on the carrier's glory.

Born in 1883, just two years before Nimitz, Vinson became known as the "father of the two-ocean navy" and served a long and impressive political career that lasted through his retirement in 1965. In that time, Vinson earned a U.S. Navy ship named in his honor, though it wasn't commissioned into service until 1982, just a year after his death.