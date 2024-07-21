This Is The Most Dangerous Job On An Aircraft Carrier

How does one objectively measure what the most dangerous job in the navy is? Is it by how many people lose their lives in a year to that job? Do you measure how often the sailors are exposed to life-threatening situations? In this case, it's measured by the number of potential hazards a person works near on a daily basis. Being in any branch of the military is dangerous on its own, but when it comes to the navy, working on one of the many aircraft carriers each country has is especially dangerous. With all 11 of America's carriers being nuclear-powered, it's easy to mistake working with the nuclear reactor being the most dangerous position aboard. While it's a risky position if anything were to go wrong, it's not the most dangerous. That label goes to the men and women working on the flight deck.

The ocean is an unforgiving place that doesn't care about the people who travel across it. Throw in heavy machinery and speeding aircraft, and you get a recipe for potential disaster. Andrew Dean, a Safety Officer aboard the U.S.S. Nimitz, talked to ABC in 2022, discussing all the different hazards flight deck crew are exposed to. From loud noises and different pollutants in the air to the physical dangers of jet exhaust, flight deck crew put their lives on the line everyday they're at sea.