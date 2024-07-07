What Was The Largest Plane To Ever Land On A Carrier?

The C-130 Hercules was initially designed to transport cargo and troops, as well as used for medical evacuations. The C-130 first took flight in 1954, and has been used ever since, making it one of the oldest aircraft still in service. During the Vietnam War, the Navy did experiments to find out whether they could use the Hercules as an aircraft to deliver cargo from one carrier to another while in the middle of the ocean.

Tests took place in 1963 from the USS Forrestal. Few modifications were made to the C-130 Hercules: fitting it with anti-skid breaks, while the underwing fuel pods were removed, as well as smoothing down the aircraft's nose to make a more compact fitment for a landing gear. According to Joseph Earl Dabney's "Herk: Hero of the Skies," the plane's wingspan cleared the flight deck control tower of the Forrestal by just under 15 feet. In total, the C-130 Hercules did "29 touch-and-go landings, 21 unarrested full-stop landings, and 21 unassisted takeoffs."

Even if it wasn't used as a carrier cargo transport as the test was meant to measure, it does still hold the record for the largest aircraft to ever land and take off from a carrier.