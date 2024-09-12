Which Russian Warships Have Been Sunk In 2024 & Were Any Of Them Aircraft Carriers?

February 2022 is the date that Russia began its invasion attempt of Ukraine. For two years, the two nations have been at war, with Ukraine defending itself considerably well. Possibly the biggest surprise is Ukraine's ability to cripple Russia's Black Sea Fleet, as the small country doesn't have a navy of its own in the form of large warships. Ukraine instead has used unmanned maritime drones and long-range anti-ship missiles to assault Russian warships. Ukraine does have its own fighter jets, but its current maritime methods have not only been incredibly effective, they've also been considerably surprising.

Director of the Russia Maritime Studies Institute at the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island, Michael Petersen, said, "Ukraine's success in the Black Sea this year certainly came as a surprise to many of us. At sea, the Ukrainians have proven to be much more technologically and tactically innovative than the Russians have," according to RFE/RL. Ukraine needs access to the Black Sea shipping lanes in order to get grain through, as grain is vital to their economy. When the invasion started, Russia had roughly 80 guided-missile ships, landing ships, submarines, and patrol boats. By March 2024, it was reported that a third of Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been sunk or destroyed.

In 2024 alone, five Russian vessels have been destroyed. None of them were aircraft carriers because they only have one, the Admiral Kuznetsov, and it has been docked and under repair for some time.

