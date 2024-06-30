Admiral Kuznetsov: Everything You Need To Know About Russia's Only Aircraft Carrier

The United States may have fought an entire front of World War II with aircraft carriers, but the oversized vessels weren't even a thought for the Russia's navy at the time. Rather, it waited until 1975 to launch its first aircraft carrier, the Kiev, though it had two Moskva-class helicopter carriers in its employ since 1967. Since launching the Kiev, Russia produced a relatively small fleet of Kiev, Moskva, Ulyanovsk, and Admiral Kuznetsov-class carriers, spanning only seven traditional aircraft carriers.

While it wasn't the smallest fleet of aircraft carriers (that honor belongs to Germany and its fleet of seven that was never completed), Russia is about to become one of the smallest as its last remaining carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, falls into disrepair. The youngest carrier in the fleet, the Admiral Kuznetsov (technically named Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Kuznetsov), temporarily ceased operations in 2017 for repairs, with an expected relaunch sometime near the end of 2024. However, as issues continue to arise, it's quite possible the unluckiest craft in Russia's navy may be decommissioned for good, putting an end to one of the more interesting vessels of the nation's fleet.

[Image by Сергей Федюнин via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]