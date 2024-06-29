How Many Fighter Jets Does Ukraine Have: What Kind Are They?

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 when it annexed Crimea. While the hostile situation somewhat stabilized from then until 2022, leader Vladimir Putin resumed hostilities with a full-blown military invasion of the country on February 24. Some expected Kyiv to quickly fall, but its government and people put up a heroic defense that repelled the invading Russian forces in April 2022.

While the war has continued, Russia's lack of success increased Ukrainian morale, and its military showed the world that it could defend itself. One of the key weapons Ukraine uses in its defense is its fighters. These fast jets could support troops on the group, defend against enemy air attacks, and even conduct offensives deep in enemy territory.

In 2022, Ukraine had 43 MiG-29s, 12 Su-24s, 17 Su-25s, and 26 Su-27s, totaling of 98 combat jets. This is in comparison with the Russian Air Force's 240 MiG-29s, 131 MiG-31s, 273 Su-24s, 192 Su-25s, 350 Su-27s, 125 Su-34s, and 1 Su-57, giving it a total of over 1,000 jets and making it the second largest air force in the world next to the United States.

But even after two years of hard combat, the Ukrainian Air Force survives and thrives. It grew its MiG-29 inventory to 47 and it received two more Su-24s, bringing that fleet to 14. On the other hand, it only had one less Su-25 (16) and Su-27 (25) each, meaning Russia wasn't able to destroy as many Ukrainian jets as it would've liked. It also has 61 F-16s on order, and it expects delivery of the type this year.