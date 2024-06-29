How Many Fighter Jets Does Ukraine Have: What Kind Are They?
Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 when it annexed Crimea. While the hostile situation somewhat stabilized from then until 2022, leader Vladimir Putin resumed hostilities with a full-blown military invasion of the country on February 24. Some expected Kyiv to quickly fall, but its government and people put up a heroic defense that repelled the invading Russian forces in April 2022.
While the war has continued, Russia's lack of success increased Ukrainian morale, and its military showed the world that it could defend itself. One of the key weapons Ukraine uses in its defense is its fighters. These fast jets could support troops on the group, defend against enemy air attacks, and even conduct offensives deep in enemy territory.
In 2022, Ukraine had 43 MiG-29s, 12 Su-24s, 17 Su-25s, and 26 Su-27s, totaling of 98 combat jets. This is in comparison with the Russian Air Force's 240 MiG-29s, 131 MiG-31s, 273 Su-24s, 192 Su-25s, 350 Su-27s, 125 Su-34s, and 1 Su-57, giving it a total of over 1,000 jets and making it the second largest air force in the world next to the United States.
But even after two years of hard combat, the Ukrainian Air Force survives and thrives. It grew its MiG-29 inventory to 47 and it received two more Su-24s, bringing that fleet to 14. On the other hand, it only had one less Su-25 (16) and Su-27 (25) each, meaning Russia wasn't able to destroy as many Ukrainian jets as it would've liked. It also has 61 F-16s on order, and it expects delivery of the type this year.
MiG-29 Fulcrum
The MiG-29 was initially designed as an air superiority fighter that the Soviets built to counter the US's F-15 and F-16 jets. However, it was eventually developed to provide air-to-ground strike capabilities, allowing it to protect ground forces from airborne threats and destroy enemy positions from the sky. Thus, the MiG-29 is a flexible platform crucial to Ukraine's strategic and tactical plans.
As of 2024, Ukraine was reported to have lost 22 MiG-29s, but it has received 27 replacements from allies and other countries, including Slovakia and Poland. Although these planes are old, having entered service in the 1980s, the Ukrainian Air Force has upgraded them to work with NATO equipment, including communications, navigation systems, and integration with smart munitions like the Joint Direct Attack Munition and the AGM-88 anti-radar missile.
Although the MiG-29 is an old platform, it's flexible, making it one of the fighter jets that can rival the even older F-16. It's also one of the jets that helped Ukraine prevent Russia from attaining complete air superiority over its own air space.
Su-24 Fencer
The Su-24 is technically not a fighter jet but a supersonic, all-weather attack aircraft. Nevertheless, it's still a combat aircraft that Ukraine uses primarily for attacking ground targets, including Russian supply depots and command posts. It has even sunk several Russian Black Sea Fleet vessels, including the submarine Rostov-on-Don.
The Su-24 has a swing-wing design, similar to what you'd find on the F-14 Tomcat and B-1B Lancer, giving it better aerodynamics and maneuverability across different air speeds. Its supersonic capabilities also allow it to hit targets and escape from danger much faster, making it a formidable strike aircraft.
Ukraine's Su-24 Fencer aircraft can take on British Storm Shadow and French SCALP-EG cruise missiles with a range of up to 200 miles. Ukraine saw 18 losses happening before these weapons were fitted on their wings. Despite this, Ukraine has continued to rebuild and restore old airframes, meaning it has more Su-24 Fencers now than when Russia began its invasion in 2022.
Su-25 Frogfoot
The Su-25 Frogfoot is a close-air support aircraft akin to the US's A-10 Thunderbolt II. This single-seat twin-engine jet is heavily armored, allowing it to withstand heavy ground fire. However, it can still be downed by missiles or if it flies without proper support.
During the first month of the war, Ukraine's moves to stop the advance of Russian armor meant that its pilots had to conduct head-on strikes on Russian tanks and vehicles. As many as eight Ukrainian Su-25s were lost conducting these missions, but their sacrifice was not in vain as Ukraine continues to fight today, more than two years after Putin's war began.
With the front lines stabilized, the Su-25 Frogfoot resumed its missions of flying low and skimming over treetops to avoid enemy radar detection. It then pops up at the last moment to release a volley of rockets toward enemy positions while deploying flares to defend itself against missiles. It then ducks down after releasing its deadly load to get out of trouble.
The Su-25 has been upgraded with American Zuni rockets and French Hammer Guided Bombs. These weapons go well with the Su-25's low-altitude missions, ensuring Ukraine could make the best use of these rockets and bombs with its own fleet of Su-25 Frogfoots.
Su-27 Flanker
The Su-27 Flanker is another multi-role air-superiority fighter, designed to supplement the MiG-29 Fulcrum. Unlike the latter, which was designed to face the F-16, the Soviets built the former to face off with large American jets like the F-14 Tomcat and F-15 Eagle. Despite being in service for three decades, it has continuously protected Ukrainian skies since the February 2022 invasion.
Russia has since upgraded its Su-27 fleet to include later versions of this jet, like the Su-30 Flanker-C and Su-35 Flanker-E fighters. Nevertheless, Ukraine's aviation industry has also upgraded its Su-27 fleet to the newer Su-27M1 standard, which includes newer navigation systems, an upgraded radar, and compatibility with more air-to-ground armaments.
Although this jet is only available in small numbers, it's the beleaguered country's primary air superiority jet. The Su-27 was one of the fighter jets that America feared during the Cold War, and now, Russia must fear its own creation.
F-16 Fighting Falcon
The F-16 is the most popular combat jet in the world, with 2,145 examples in active service across the globe. This means that it comprises almost 15% of the 14,665 active combat aircraft fleet in the world. While Ukraine still hasn't operated this type yet, it has 61 aircraft on order. However, these are not new jets — instead, they would be surplus aircraft to be donated by allies, including Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, and Belgium.
This aircraft took its first flight in 1979, making it older than some of Ukraine's Soviet-era jets like the comparable MiG-29. Nevertheless, the jet is still widely used across many air forces, meaning it's readily available given its great numbers. It's also one of the more affordable modern fighters.
Many Ukrainian pilots are already undergoing training on the F-16 in anticipation of its arrival. And despite the setbacks Ukraine had in acquiring these jets, the country will finally get them between June and July 2024. While the Ukrainian Air Force may keep some of its F-16s abroad, the deployment of these aircraft to the front lines will help with short-and long-term defenses.
Mirage 2000-5
In a surprise announcement, France said it will send a number of its Mirage 2000-5 fighter aircraft to Ukraine to help in its air defense. These aircraft first flew in the 1980s, and with the French Air Force getting Dassault Rafales to upgrade its fleet, these Mirage 2000-5s will go from active duty to surplus aircraft. So, instead of letting them sit in an airplane boneyard, France is sending them to Ukraine to help upgrade or expand its fighter fleet.
One advantage the Mirage 2000-5 has over all the other jets in Ukraine's current inventory is that it's specialized for air-to-air combat. This means it's a potent air superiority fighter that could help Ukraine clear its skies of Russian adversaries. The availability of this type could then free up other aircraft for other duties, including reconnaissance and strike missions.
According to French Air Force Colonel Anne Labadie, "The dash-five is a rather old aircraft, but it is also specialized. It is an aircraft exclusively dedicated to air defense, and its pilots are specialized in this."