5 Fighter Jets That Can Rival The F-16

The Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the most iconic jets ever built. It's also the most popular fighter jet currently in service, with FlightGlobal.com reporting that 2,145 airframes are in service, accounting for 15% of the global fighter fleet.

The jet made its first flight in 1974, meaning the F-16 has been flying for almost 50 years. Despite that, the Fighting Falcon has continuously evolved to meet the needs of its operators and face the challenges of modern-day air forces. Some countries like Bulgaria and the Philippines are even acquiring or planning to buy the latest versions of this venerable multi-role fighter.

However, the F-16 does not have a monopoly on the relatively affordable supersonic multi-role fighter. After all, the U.S. does not sell its jets to potential adversaries like China and Russia — and some of its allies, like France, prefer its own homegrown jets. Furthermore, some neutral countries like Sweden made fighter jets to stay independent from major powers.