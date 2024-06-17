What Is The Difference Between The MiG-25 Foxbat Vs. MiG-31 Foxhound Fighter Jets?

Both the MiG-25 and MiG-31 are Cold War-era tools designed to be lightning-fast interceptors with the MiG-25 also capable of reconnaissance. The USSR wanted to keep its secrets and couldn't afford to have US aircraft gathering intelligence. The Soviets also wanted a countermeasure in case Western nations ever decided to launch bombers toward their borders. Starting its service in 1970, what made the MiG-25 Foxbat jet so terrifying was that it shattered records. This Russian interceptor could achieve a top speed of Mach 2.8 and broke 29 records involving altitude and climbing rate, among others.

The MiG-25 Foxbat proved to be a competent interceptor, but concerns in the Soviet Union were rising over the successful use of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird by the US Air Force. With two Pratt & Whitney J58 engines producing 32,500 pounds of thrust each, the Blackbird was flying unopposed over Soviet skies. In 1979, the MiG-31 (Foxhound) stepped forward as a Foxbat replacement (although the Foxbat continued to operate into the Gulf War with the Iraq military) and offered some compelling enhancements, such as more robust engines, better technology, and more weapons.