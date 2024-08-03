What Disadvantages Do Radial Engines Have And Why Aren't They Used Much Anymore?

If you look at aircraft from the Second World War or earlier, you'll notice that many of them have engines with large frontal areas and cylinders arranged about the propeller crankshaft. This a radial engine, and it was popular at that time because of the massive power it could bring, with the most powerful radials outputting up to 3,500 horsepower or more. Aside from that, radials are tough engines that can make it home even with heavy battle damage.

That's because a radial engine is air-cooled, meaning it doesn't need the water coolant hoses and tanks that other engine types (like the V-engine) need to operate. If a radial engine gets some damage, it could potentially limp back home. But if a V-engine gets a damaged coolant hose that causes it to lose its coolant, the engine will seize up, forcing the pilot to bail.

This was one of the weaknesses of the P-51 Mustang, which used an Allison V-1710 engine. But despite these advantages, the radial engine has a couple of disadvantages, too. So, what are the drawbacks of the radial engine, and why do most aircraft no longer use them to fly?