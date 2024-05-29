Here's Why The U.S. Is Still Flying The B-52 Stratofortress

World War II was the most devastating conflict in human history, and while it was horrific, it also spurred many innovations and inventions. This included the development of long-range strategic bombers like the B-17 and B-24, but development didn't stop at the end of the war. The United States continued working on its strategic bomber force, and by 1955, it introduced the iconic B-52 Stratofortress, now known as the Big Ugly Fat Fella (BUFF), which upgraded from the old propeller-based aircraft to using jets.

The B-52 was a game-changer in terms of the U.S.'s strategic bomber force, and despite its first flight occurring in 1952, the U.S. operates them more than 70 years later. All told, Boeing produced 744 B-52s, with the first entering active service in 1955. Since then, the aircraft has been upgraded numerous times, bringing it up to speed with modern enhancements, and only 76 B-52s remain in operation.

Because of this, the U.S. continues flying its fleet of B-52s, and there's no plan to stop using them anytime soon. The U.S.'s current plan is to operate the aircraft until sometime in the 2060s, which could make it the longest-serving combat aircraft in history with nearly a century of continued active service. This is due to a number of factors, but primarily, the B-52 is reliable, requires a small crew, can carry a variety of ordnance, and is relatively inexpensive.