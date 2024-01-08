How Many Bombers Does The United States Have?

From World War II through much of the Cold War era and into the modern age, the United States military leveraged a fleet of long-range bombers to weaken, destroy, or intimidate the armed forces of its perceived enemies. But just as technology has altered the workings of the modern world, so too has it changed the way wars are fought, and in the age of drone warfare and long-range smart weapons, piloted bombers are less and less the weapon of choice for the United States Air Force.

That's not to say the U.S. Air Force and other armed forces don't use bombers anymore. Quite the opposite is true, though the inventory of ready-to-fly bombers is understandably far from what it was during the heyday of the bomber. Whereas that number once ranged in the thousands, these days, the Air Force boasts a reported bomber inventory in the hundreds. A quick perusal of the Aircraft Factsheets listed on the official USAF website will tell you the branch currently has just 140 bombers on hand that are certified mission-ready.

Per recent reports, that number will grow in the coming years as the Air Force ramps up production on the long-in-development B-21 Raider. Still, even with a modest fleet of Raiders on the way, bombers are arguably no longer a top priority for the United States Armed Forces.